LISTEN | Residents’ input needed in renaming project

26 July 2023

Not a fan of Nelson Mandela Bay’s M4 being called Settlers Way?

Then you have a week and a bit to suggest a new name for the highway.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is calling on residents to submit written proposals for the renaming of municipal streets and buildings.

Submissions opened on Monday and close on August 4. 

Sport, recreation, arts and  culture political head Bassie Kamana said the municipality had a legislative mandate to rename municipal-owned assets as part of conserving the city’s heritage.

He said some streets and buildings still bore the names of people who had contributed to the apartheid regime and were a reminder of the dispossession of black people.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee chair Christian Martin. 

