×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘In front of me was my son’s burnt body’

KwaNobuhle mom devastated by gruesome death of fitness instructor and two others at the hands of a mob

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 26 July 2023

Standing in an open field behind Tyhume Crescent on Saturday, a KwaNobuhle mother felt numb as emergency services workers removed her son’s charred remains.

When Noluvuyo Konaha arrived at the scene, the only things not consumed by the fire were her son Tsepo’s shoes and tracksuit pants...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest