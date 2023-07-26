‘In front of me was my son’s burnt body’
KwaNobuhle mom devastated by gruesome death of fitness instructor and two others at the hands of a mob
Standing in an open field behind Tyhume Crescent on Saturday, a KwaNobuhle mother felt numb as emergency services workers removed her son’s charred remains.
When Noluvuyo Konaha arrived at the scene, the only things not consumed by the fire were her son Tsepo’s shoes and tracksuit pants...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.