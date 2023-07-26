I was provoked, says butchery worker accused of stabbing colleague to death
A former Merino Butchery employee claimed he was assaulted and provoked to such an extent that he picked up a knife and stabbed his co-worker and friend in the back while at work.
Testifying in his own defence in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, Lucian Plaatjies wiped away tears as he recalled the events of January 14 2021 that led to the murder of fellow blockman Nkululo Mini...
