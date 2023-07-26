×

News

Girl, 5, killed after walking to spaza shop with cousin

By TimesLIVE - 26 July 2023
Police are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a five-year-old girl. Stock image
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Mpumalanga police have arrested the cousin of a girl found stabbed to death.

The five-year-old's body was found in bushes at Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the child had left home with her 27-year-old cousin to go a nearby spaza shop to buy snacks. “However, the family was amazed when the cousin returned alone.”

He told them the girl went to play with other children in the neighbourhood.

The family began to search for her, only to find her lifeless in the bush. Mohlala said her throat was slit and she had stab wounds on her upper body.

Police have arrested the cousin in connection with the murder while the investigation unfolds.

