After going global, Gqeberha chef returns to his roots
Mthobeli Ndaleni back for second stint at Radisson Blu after delighting the palates of basketball and golfing stars in US
A Kwazakhele chef who earned his stars, and stripes, cooking alongside celebrity chefs in the US has come full circle and returned to his culinary roots to take up the executive sous chef position at the Radisson Blu in Gqeberha.
After cooking for basketball and golfing A-listers at venues such as the prestigious The Club in Admirals Cove in the Sunshine State and Chicago Lake Golf Club, Mthobeli Ndaleni opted to return home after the hotel’s general manager gave him a call to convince him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.