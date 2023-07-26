×

After going global, Gqeberha chef returns to his roots

Mthobeli Ndaleni back for second stint at Radisson Blu after delighting the palates of basketball and golfing stars in US

By Herald Reporter - 26 July 2023

A Kwazakhele chef who earned his stars, and stripes, cooking alongside celebrity chefs in the US has come full circle and returned to his culinary roots to take up the executive sous chef position at the Radisson Blu in Gqeberha.

After cooking for basketball and golfing A-listers at venues such as the prestigious The Club in Admirals Cove in the Sunshine State and Chicago Lake Golf Club, Mthobeli Ndaleni opted to return home after the hotel’s general manager gave him a call to convince him...

