Victim disappointed in sentence after attackers ordered to pay fine
‘Me and my daughter are still undergoing therapy, while these men are free to roam the streets’
A year and a half after attacking Mzwandile Damane in his Kwazakhele home, stabbing him with a traditional spear in front of his two-year-old daughter, two brothers have been convicted of attempted murder.
But the sentence of a fine has left their victim bitterly disappointed...
