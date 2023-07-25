Two men arrested for New Brighton insurance hit murder
Police in New Brighton arrested two suspects who allegedly carried out a hit murder on a man after taking out a life insurance policy in his name without his knowledge.
In April, Lonwabo Mbixane, 35, was outside his house in New Brighton talking with a friend at about 10.40pm, when he was shot and killed. ..
