Three get life for callous murder of Gqeberha father

25 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Three men who brutally murdered a Gqeberha father each received life sentences when the gavel eventually dropped on Tuesday. 

Passing down sentence in the Gqeberha high court, now retired judge Irma Schoeman said the crimes had been so callous and heinous that they deserved nothing less than the full might of the law...

