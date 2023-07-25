Police in Gqeberha, who are attempting to trace a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday, have called on the public for assistance.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Amanda Brita Kasiyamungi left her home in Barry Street, Sidwell, in her school uniform and never returned.
She said it was alleged that she was last seen in the KwaDwesi-Joe Slovo area.
“Inquiries were made with family and friends where she frequently visited, but they were unable to trace her and on Friday she was reported missing at SAPS Algoa Park.
“At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing her school uniform.
“It is unclear if she had a change of clothes with her,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Police have appealed to anyone who can assist in tracing Amanda to contact detective Sergeant Diane Goliath on 071-475-1750, Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
All information will be treated confidentially and callers may remain anonymous.
Police need your help in tracing missing Gqeberha girl
Image: SUPPLIED
