News

Police ask public’s help in finding missing Knysna man

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 25 July 2023
Knysna police are seeking the assistance of the public in the search for Mxolisi Hambiyani from Flenter location, who was reported missing by his next of kin
Image: SUPPLIED

Knysna police have requested the public’s assistance in locating a 53-year-old man who has been missing for over a week.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Mxolisi Hambiyani was last seen on July 15 after leaving work in Old Place, Knysna.

Police searched the area but to no avail.

“He never arrived home [in Flenter location] and was subsequently reported as missing,” Spies said.

“The man was dressed in a beige jacket and grey tracksuit pants at the time of his disappearance.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigation officer in Knysna on 044-302-6652 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

Alternatively, information can also be shared via the MySAPS app. 

Latest