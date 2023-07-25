Perseverance pays off for Afrikaans country girl Karla Gouws
Versatile Despatch singer promises to light up the Boardwalk stage at Ray Dylan show
A humble and once introverted “dogter van ’n dorpie” in Nelson Mandela Bay has been setting the stage for some of SA’s biggest Afrikaans musicians, with another stellar performance scheduled for Friday as part of the Ray Dylan show at the Boardwalk.
Country music artist Karla Gouws, 21, from Despatch discovered her passion when she was nine years old but initially failed to make the cut, with everyone from vocal coaches to her father expressing the same sentiments...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.