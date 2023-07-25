Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been hospitalised but is not critically ill.
His office confirmed on Monday he was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain and underwent a small procedure for back pain management.
Buthelezi's spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said it has come to their attention that rumours are circulating regarding the ill health of Buthelezi.
“Though he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery. The nation will be kept abreast as and when necessary.
“A request has been made that well-wishers please refrain from visiting, as a speedy recovery depends on rest,” she said.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised but ‘not critically ill’
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
