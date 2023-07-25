Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been sentenced to triple life sentences for the December 2020 murder of Bishopstowe farm manager Daniel de Bruin, 58, after being aggrieved by not receiving year-end bonuses.
De Bruin's wife Glynis, 60, and father-in-law Colin Schwegman, 84, were also killed at the farm.
According to the indictment, only permanent employees had been eligible to receive the bonuses.
The pair, Lizo Madukane, 38, and Thembelani Majola, 31, were arrested at the Swapo informal settlement days after they committed the murders.
This was after an intensive manhunt by the Bishopstowe police and Mountain Rise K9 unit.
The victims had sustained wounds to the head and neck.
Their bodies were found by the couple's son.
The accused were also handed 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Throughout the trial, the accused elected not to testify in their defence though they pleaded innocent.
TimesLIVE
Life sentences for duo who murdered KZN farmer, his wife and father-in-law
Image: 123RF/albund
Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been sentenced to triple life sentences for the December 2020 murder of Bishopstowe farm manager Daniel de Bruin, 58, after being aggrieved by not receiving year-end bonuses.
De Bruin's wife Glynis, 60, and father-in-law Colin Schwegman, 84, were also killed at the farm.
According to the indictment, only permanent employees had been eligible to receive the bonuses.
The pair, Lizo Madukane, 38, and Thembelani Majola, 31, were arrested at the Swapo informal settlement days after they committed the murders.
This was after an intensive manhunt by the Bishopstowe police and Mountain Rise K9 unit.
The victims had sustained wounds to the head and neck.
Their bodies were found by the couple's son.
The accused were also handed 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Throughout the trial, the accused elected not to testify in their defence though they pleaded innocent.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News