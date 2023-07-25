×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Life sentences for duo who murdered KZN farmer, his wife and father-in-law

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 25 July 2023
The trial of two KwaZulu-Natal men who allegedly stabbed to death a farmer, his wife and father-in-law has been concluded with lengthy jail sentences for the culprits.
The trial of two KwaZulu-Natal men who allegedly stabbed to death a farmer, his wife and father-in-law has been concluded with lengthy jail sentences for the culprits.
Image: 123RF/albund

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been sentenced to triple life sentences for the December 2020 murder of Bishopstowe farm manager Daniel de Bruin, 58, after being aggrieved by not receiving year-end bonuses.

De Bruin's wife Glynis, 60, and father-in-law Colin Schwegman, 84, were also killed at the farm.

According to the indictment, only permanent employees had been eligible to receive the bonuses. 

The pair, Lizo Madukane, 38, and Thembelani Majola, 31, were arrested at the Swapo informal settlement days after they committed the murders.

This was after an intensive manhunt by the Bishopstowe police and Mountain Rise K9 unit.

The victims had sustained wounds to the head and neck.

Their bodies were  found by the couple's son.

The accused were also handed 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Throughout the trial, the accused elected not to testify in their defence though they pleaded innocent.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest