Fake estate agent ordered to pay back more than R500,000

A Gqeberha woman who posed as an estate agent and swindled unsuspecting clients out of more than R500,000, was last week convicted on five counts of fraud and found guilty of operating as an estate agent without a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate.
On Wednesday, Nondumiso Olivia David, 55, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, and placed under house arrest for 36-months, which includes community service.
She was also ordered to pay back all the money she stole by the end of the month — or face jail time.
It was found that between July 2015 and December 2017, David pretended to potential home buyers that she was a registered estate agent.
At one stage, in March 2016, David handed over a business card containing the details of Zolam Properties to a woman who she eventually defrauded out of more than R230,000.
It later emerged that David and her husband had in fact been fired from Zolam Properties CC in December 2015.
This was confirmed to The Herald by Zolam Properties CC owner Zola Mekula.
According to court documents, Zolam Properties CC and the company name used by David were not the same entities.
In the charge sheet before court, David used the same modus operandi on at least five different occasions where she would approach potential clients with the intention to assist them in purchasing properties around Nelson Mandela Bay.
The court found that during the period when the offences were committed, David led her victims to believe BNI Attorneys were the conveyancers.
However, the money was instead deposited into her business account.
In total, David has been ordered to pay back R546,858.
* This article has been amended to correct some of the substantially incorrect information provided by The Hawks via a media statement.
