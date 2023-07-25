The charred remains of a 10-year-old girl were found in a vandalised house in Airport Valley on Monday.
The girl, who has been identified, was last seen on Friday but had not been reported missing.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Walmer detectives were investigating a case of murder and were seeking the community’s assistance in trying to trace the suspect/s.
“It is alleged that at about 5pm, police responded to a complaint of a body lying in a vandalised house in Airport Valley,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“On arrival, the community pointed out the body of the child. [Her body] had visible burn wounds.
“According to information, she was last seen on Friday [but] was never reported missing.”
Janse van Rensburg said the child had since been identified.
“However, a formal identification will be done before [her name] can be [publicly] released.
“The motive for the murder is unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.
Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspect/s to contact the Walmer police station on 041-509-4030 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111, or their nearest police station.
All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Child’s charred remains found in Walmer house — police investigating murder
