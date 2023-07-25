×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Child’s charred remains found in Walmer house — police investigating murder

25 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after the charred remains of a child were found in a vandalised house in Airport Valley on Monday
HORRIFIC DISCOVERY: Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after the charred remains of a child were found in a vandalised house in Airport Valley on Monday
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The charred remains of a 10-year-old girl were found in a vandalised house in Airport Valley on Monday.

The girl, who has been identified, was last seen on Friday but had not been reported missing.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Walmer detectives were investigating a case of murder and were seeking the community’s assistance in trying to trace the suspect/s.

“It is alleged that at about 5pm, police responded to a complaint of a body lying in a vandalised house in Airport Valley,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“On arrival, the community pointed out the body of the child. [Her body] had visible burn wounds.

“According to information, she was last seen on Friday [but] was never reported missing.”

Janse van Rensburg said the child had since been identified.

“However, a formal identification will be done before [her name] can be [publicly] released.

“The motive for the murder is unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspect/s to contact the Walmer police station on 041-509-4030 or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111, or their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest