Call for proposals for renaming of Nelson Mandela Bay streets, buildings
Some names offensive to those who experienced or were affected by apartheid, senior official says
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is calling on residents to submit written proposals for the renaming of municipal streets and buildings.
Submissions opened on Monday and close on August 4. ..
