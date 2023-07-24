×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Zandile Khumalo continues testimony in Meyiwa trial

By TimesLIVE - 24 July 2023

Courtesy of SABC

Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will continue to cross-examine the state's first witness, Zandile Khumalo, when the case resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community
Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD

Latest