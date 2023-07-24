×

Sentencing in Le Bon Bakery murder trial expected on Wednesday

24 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Though he was not one of the shooters, convicted murderer Sibusiso Mchunu should be sentenced to life in prison for his role in a holdup at a Gqeberha bakery which culminated in a shoot-out that claimed the lives of a police officer and four robbers.

State advocate Mujaahid Sandan made the submission during arguments in aggravation of sentence in the Gqeberha high court on Monday...

