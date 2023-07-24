Nelson Mandela Bay port flagged as drug-trafficking hub
Security ramped up to avoid harbour being classified as unsafe, leading to cargo delays
Two South African ports, including Nelson Mandela Bay’s Port of Ngqura, have been flagged by the United Nations as hubs for drug trafficking and peddling of illicit goods.
This has forced the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) to ramp up its security systems, fearing the Ngqura and Durban ports could be deemed unsafe and high risk, compromising its security grading...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.