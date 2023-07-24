×

News

Murder trial delayed after lawyer’s offices vandalised

24 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The trial of a 37-year old former meat processor accused of stabbing a colleague to death in a butchery had to be put on hold after his lawyer’s offices in Cape Road were vandalised at the weekend.

Defence attorney Danie Gouws told the Gqeberha high court on Monday he had been unable to consult his client as a result of the disruption caused by the incident. ..

