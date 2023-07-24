Holomisa drawn into wrangle over same-sex marriages at church meeting
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa came under pressure from Christian leaders on Saturday over LGBTQ+ rights and the church being forced to perform same-sex marriages.
While affirming the constitution which guarantees equal protection regardless of sexual orientation, he did encourage the leaders to have a united voice on what they demanded from the government and said the party would assist where it could. ..
