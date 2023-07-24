A Gqeberha truck driver has been arrested after dashcam footage captured him stealing food products worth hundreds of thousands of rand from his employer.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha driver caught on camera stealing truckload of food
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
A Gqeberha truck driver has been arrested after dashcam footage captured him stealing food products worth hundreds of thousands of rand from his employer.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the driver, Xolisa Matshotyana, was arrested for the alleged theft of a company truck loaded with food to the value of R400,000.
The 33-year-old was arrested on July 9 at his house in Kwazhakele.
Three days later, the warehouse manager, Mninawe Mayekiso, 40, was arrested and charged with theft.
“It is alleged that on July 4, at about 2am, Matshotyana was off duty when he went to the company warehouse in Deal Party and drove off with a loaded truck,” Naidu said.
“The contents of the truck were offloaded at a premises in Rise Road in Deal Party and driven back to the warehouse.”
After viewing the dashcam footage on July 6, the company established the location of the drop off and approached police for assistance.
“Police managed to recover goods to the value of R58,000 which was positively identified by the complainant.”
Both suspects appeared in court and the case was remanded to August 28.
HeraldLIVE
