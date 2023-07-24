Ebubeleni Fashion Week celebrates ‘We are African’

It’s all about the glitz and glam while showcasing why designers are proud to be African at this year’s Ebubeleni Fashion Week.
The second annual Ebubeleni Fashion Week, while adding glamour to this year’s Women’s Month celebrations, is also part of the build-up towards the 12th annual Ebubeleni Festival 2023.
The fashion show will be held on Saturday August 12 at Boardwalk International Convention Centre.
The programme is an initiative of the Ebubeleni Festival Projects, a non-profit company established in 2019 to specifically focus on the development of the arts, culture and fashion industry in Nelson Mandela Bay and the greater Eastern Cape.
“We aspire to contribute to the promotion of Nelson Mandela Bay’s creative diversity by increasing activity in the fashion sector of the region; create retail demand by affording emerging designers a chance to be exposed to potential national buyers and media; create a fashion buzz in the region, sparking the interest of outside guests to visit the city and rank it on the World Fashion Capital list,” project manager Busisiwe Nxele said.
“The Eastern Cape has a lot of talented young fashion designers, especially those who graduate from university but get frustrated by not getting anywhere to showcase their wares and end up leaving the Bay to pursue careers in bigger cities like Joburg and Cape Town.
“We are proud that some of the designers that participated in our last fashion show gained recognition. Some are designing garments for Gqeberha the Empire telenovela’s lead artists.
“At our first fashion show we managed to create more than 80 jobs which were happily enjoyed by the sector, especially that it happened during trying times of Covid-19.”
The approach to the designers was a call to submit their recent work, including their profiles and a synopsis of what inspires their designs.
The 10 selected local designers will be given an opportunity to create a new collection and showcase them on the fashion show runway.
These designers will be judged by a panel of industry experts for a cash prize.
The first prize will be for the whole range, while second prize will be for the show-stopper garment for the theme “Royalty — We are Africa”.
The 10 selected designers to showcase there works are: Quza Designs by Ayanda Quza, Azato Couture by Gladys Azato, Thee King’s Inc by Thandile Ndamase, Birth Mark by Asithandile Zixesha, Mismash Designs by Nomahlubi Mashiya, Kat Lebea Designs by Katleho Lebea, Handmade by Tazleigh Swartz, Thembani Selani, Christopher Tom, Alkebulan by Sihle Champion.
There will also be a showcase from five Nelson Mandela University (NMU) fashion design students and two guest designers, including House of Chilli by Namhla Fihla and Imprint SA by Mzukisi Mbane.
A casting audition for male and female models was held on July 15 at the Tramways building where 171 models turned up and 24 multicultural young models were selected.
As part of developing local designers, the Fashion Week programme will include designers’ workshops where local designers who did not make it will be workshopped by one of the top local designers, one national designer, a national retail buyer and an NMU fashion design lecturer.
The designers and performers will tell a story through their clothes.
Attendees are also encouraged to adhere to the theme and show how they interpret “Royalty — We are African”.
Multi-award winning artists Ami Faku and Zuko SA will provide the entertainment.
Doors open at 5pm for the Red Carpet and the show starts at 6pm.
Tickets cost R500 via Webtickets, Pick n Pay and Boxer stores nationwide, which includes a finger meal.
HeraldLIVE
