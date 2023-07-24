Developer and former deputy mayor Rick McKiever dies

Gqeberha developer and former deputy mayor Rick McKiever has died.
His stepdaughter, well-known artist Bretten-Anne Moolman, director of Art on Target art school and organiser of the Port Elizabeth Art Meander, said he had contributed significantly to the city in multiple ways.
McKiever died on Sunday last week. He was 85.
“As a civil engineer and developer he was responsible for many projects, including Greenacres Village and Sea Acres Holiday Resort, which subsequently became the Boardwalk.
“He was also very philanthropic and was a member of Round Table.
“He was a member of the PFP [Progressive Federal Party] and, at one point, he was the deputy mayor of Port Elizabeth.”
Moolman said McKiever was an adventurous man.
“He loved the outdoors and visiting game parks and plotting family trips to faraway places like the Okavango Swamps.
“He seemed to have plenty of life left in him but then suddenly got sick 10 days ago.
“My mom, Corinne, died two months ago and that left him lonely and sad.
“I think that had something to do with his death.”
Veteran DA leader Bobby Stevenson said McKiever had made an important contribution to Port Elizabeth as a developer and a politician.
“He was a PFP city councillor for many years through the ’80s and also deputy mayor of the city.
“It took courage in those days to speak out against the apartheid system and people like Rick laid the foundation for the democracy we have today.
“He was very outspoken and knew what he was talking about.
“He was a highly qualified engineer so a great asset to the council.
“Among other development projects, he was closely involved in the major renovation of the historic Feather Market Hall.
“So he made a major contribution to changing the face of what was then PE.”
Allan Shaw, who was a fellow councillor with McKiever, said one of the main motions the PFP was driving at the time was to get SA’s beaches open to all races, and this was achieved in 1989.
“Rick was very supportive in helping me to get that motion through in PE.”
McKiever’s daughter, Bronwen, a sailmaker in the Caribbean, said her father was born on a farm near the Eastern Cape town of Middelburg and did his schooling at St Andrew’s in Makhanda.
“He came from an engineering family and in fact, his dad built Target Kloof.”
She said her father developed Greenacres Village after the land, previously used as a racecourse, was auctioned off.
Despite some scepticism in the development sector that it was a good move, he seized on the opportunity and bought the site and subsequently built what became one of the city’s most prestigious townhouse complexes.
“He was always speculating.
“Before that, he was with Wonderwonings, the company that developed extensive housing in Sherwood, and he later built many homes in Lorraine.”
She said besides losing his wife recently, McKiever had also lost his son, just more than a year ago.
Bronwen’s brother, Warwick, was running a lodge in Zambia and died after somehow contracting septicaemia.
“So dad had a lot to deal with.”
She said a lot of her father’s time was taken up by taking care of his extended family.
“He was always making sure we were all OK. He didn’t talk about it, he just did it.”
She said he was fascinated with South African history and the Zululand battlefields and always ready for a road trip.
“I’ve never known a grown-up who loved adventure and travel like he did.
“He was something special.”
A memorial service for McKiever is scheduled to be held on Friday.
HeraldLIVE
Developer and former deputy mayor Rick McKiever dies
Civil engineer and PFP councillor hailed for role in many Bay projects
Image: Supplied
Gqeberha developer and former deputy mayor Rick McKiever has died.
His stepdaughter, well-known artist Bretten-Anne Moolman, director of Art on Target art school and organiser of the Port Elizabeth Art Meander, said he had contributed significantly to the city in multiple ways.
McKiever died on Sunday last week. He was 85.
“As a civil engineer and developer he was responsible for many projects, including Greenacres Village and Sea Acres Holiday Resort, which subsequently became the Boardwalk.
“He was also very philanthropic and was a member of Round Table.
“He was a member of the PFP [Progressive Federal Party] and, at one point, he was the deputy mayor of Port Elizabeth.”
Moolman said McKiever was an adventurous man.
“He loved the outdoors and visiting game parks and plotting family trips to faraway places like the Okavango Swamps.
“He seemed to have plenty of life left in him but then suddenly got sick 10 days ago.
“My mom, Corinne, died two months ago and that left him lonely and sad.
“I think that had something to do with his death.”
Veteran DA leader Bobby Stevenson said McKiever had made an important contribution to Port Elizabeth as a developer and a politician.
“He was a PFP city councillor for many years through the ’80s and also deputy mayor of the city.
“It took courage in those days to speak out against the apartheid system and people like Rick laid the foundation for the democracy we have today.
“He was very outspoken and knew what he was talking about.
“He was a highly qualified engineer so a great asset to the council.
“Among other development projects, he was closely involved in the major renovation of the historic Feather Market Hall.
“So he made a major contribution to changing the face of what was then PE.”
Allan Shaw, who was a fellow councillor with McKiever, said one of the main motions the PFP was driving at the time was to get SA’s beaches open to all races, and this was achieved in 1989.
“Rick was very supportive in helping me to get that motion through in PE.”
McKiever’s daughter, Bronwen, a sailmaker in the Caribbean, said her father was born on a farm near the Eastern Cape town of Middelburg and did his schooling at St Andrew’s in Makhanda.
“He came from an engineering family and in fact, his dad built Target Kloof.”
She said her father developed Greenacres Village after the land, previously used as a racecourse, was auctioned off.
Despite some scepticism in the development sector that it was a good move, he seized on the opportunity and bought the site and subsequently built what became one of the city’s most prestigious townhouse complexes.
“He was always speculating.
“Before that, he was with Wonderwonings, the company that developed extensive housing in Sherwood, and he later built many homes in Lorraine.”
She said besides losing his wife recently, McKiever had also lost his son, just more than a year ago.
Bronwen’s brother, Warwick, was running a lodge in Zambia and died after somehow contracting septicaemia.
“So dad had a lot to deal with.”
She said a lot of her father’s time was taken up by taking care of his extended family.
“He was always making sure we were all OK. He didn’t talk about it, he just did it.”
She said he was fascinated with South African history and the Zululand battlefields and always ready for a road trip.
“I’ve never known a grown-up who loved adventure and travel like he did.
“He was something special.”
A memorial service for McKiever is scheduled to be held on Friday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
World
News
News
News
News