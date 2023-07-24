The defence in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa has told the Pretoria high court an application will be brought to call singer Kelly Khumalo to the witness stand.
This after advocate Zithulele Nxumalo introduced Kelly's statement on the 2014 murder, reading it into the record, during the cross-examination of Kelly's sister Zandile Khumalo.
The prosecution said it did not intend to call her to court at this stage, prompting the defence lawyer's statement.
Kelly and Zandile were among the witnesses when Meyiwa was fatally shot in what was described as a botched robbery at the home of their mother Ntombi in Vosloorus.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.
Cross-examination continues.
TimesLIVE
Defence wants Kelly Khumalo in court in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Reporter
Image: Alon Skuy
The defence in the murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa has told the Pretoria high court an application will be brought to call singer Kelly Khumalo to the witness stand.
This after advocate Zithulele Nxumalo introduced Kelly's statement on the 2014 murder, reading it into the record, during the cross-examination of Kelly's sister Zandile Khumalo.
The prosecution said it did not intend to call her to court at this stage, prompting the defence lawyer's statement.
Kelly and Zandile were among the witnesses when Meyiwa was fatally shot in what was described as a botched robbery at the home of their mother Ntombi in Vosloorus.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial on charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.
Cross-examination continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News