Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm on Sunday, Eskom says.
This will endure until 5am on Monday, when stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Monday, followed by stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday.
From Tuesday onwards stages 2 and 4 will be implemented until further notice.
Breakdowns have increased to 16,943MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,761MW, the utility said.
Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Matla power stations were returned to service. In the same period, however, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs.
The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the capacity constraints.
The company reiterated its call for people to switch off non-essential appliances to help the grid, including switching off geysers and pool pumps between 5pm and 9pm.
TimesLIVE
Stage 4 load-shedding remains in force, possible improvement from Tuesday
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
