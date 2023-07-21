Trio nabbed for ‘trafficking’ after victims rescued from Pretoria house

Three people are expected to appear in a Tshwane court soon for alleged trafficking after three women were rescued from a house in Pretoria.
The victims were rescued from a house in Garsfontein on Thursday, according to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
"Information was received [that] one of the captives managed to escaped from her captors. She reported to the Thai Embassy that she had been held against her will for sexual exploitation.
"This prompted the involvement of law enforcement and social services. The information was followed up and contact was made with one of the victims who was held against her will at the premises."
Mogale said members of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by Tshwane metro police's K9 unit and Pretoria police K9 units, rescued two more victims after they successfully gained access to the premises.
The three will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court soon on charges of trafficking in persons.
