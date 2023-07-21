Three life terms for feared Nelson Mandela Bay gang boss
Gavel finally comes down on leader of notorious Dustlifes and his henchmen
He ruled the northern areas with an iron fist, leaving pain and destruction in his wake, but on Thursday the gavel finally came down on notorious gang boss Wendell Petersen, when he was handed three life sentences.
With witnesses too afraid to testify, or killed in the process, it took the state seven years to successfully prosecute the man responsible for a string of murders. ..
