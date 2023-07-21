A 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a school pupil of the same age in Cape Town appeared in court on a charge of murder and possession of an illegal firearm on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Teen on murder, gun charges after fatal schoolgirl shooting
Image: Naeema Marshall/Facebook
A 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a school pupil of the same age in Cape Town appeared in court on a charge of murder and possession of an illegal firearm on Thursday.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalla confirmed the suspect, who cannot be identified as he is a minor, appeared in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court.
Naeema Marshall was killed on Monday, the last day of the school holidays, while visiting her aunt in Eerste River.
Fadeema Marshall, her mother, told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the death has not only devastated her family but also traumatised school friends.
“It’s very sad for the school because the children say school will never be the same for them. I know it’s going to be hard for the first week, first month. It won’t be easy for them because of the strong bond she had with them,” she said.
A Western Cape education department spokesperson said counselling is being provided to emotional classmates and the family.
“We are aware of one learner who is struggling but has not been at school and we are trying to make contact,” said Bronagh Hammond.
The accused returns to court on August 1 for a bail application.
TimesLIVE
