Parents claim drugs being peddled at Nelson Mandela Bay school
Education department investigating the allegations, saying principal suspects they are part of a campaign to discredit him
Some pupils at a high school in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas are allegedly peddling narcotics to their peers on the premises for as little as R35.
This is according to several concerned parents who recently addressed letters outlining the complaints to Woolhope Secondary School, in Malabar...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.