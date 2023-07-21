×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor encourages workers to register to vote

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 July 2023

Wards that receive the most government services have a low voter turnout, which contributes to coalition governments and causes instability.

This was the message of Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe on Thursday at the Khayamnandi Community Hall, in Despatch, where she welcomed 80 workers to the Expanded Public Works Programme...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...

Latest