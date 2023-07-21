METRO MATTERS | Tensions high over illegal Wells Estate electricity connections

Sparks are flying between residents of a formal settlement and those of an informal one in Wells Estate, with tension reaching boiling point due to repeated power outages and transformer explosions.
Two weeks ago, with weapons allegedly drawn, a standstill ensued when Ndloveni informal settlements residents insisted they would not spend another winter without electricity.
This has aroused the ire of residents in phase 1 of the Wells Estate formal settlement who, over the past two months, have lost the area’s transformer twice, with some houses in Sinovuyo Street going several weeks without power because electrical poles short-circuited from being overloaded by illegal connections.
Sinovuyo Street resident Sharifa Schultz said while there was no desire for the situation to turn to violence, the alleged refusal by police to get involved and their councillor’s dismissal to “fight their own battles” is setting fertile ground for a volatile situation.
“They came as a group of more than 20 people who were determined to get their way,” Schultz said.
“They were carrying weapons and no-one could intervene.”
According to Schultz, while police did arrive at the scene, they failed to intervene.
“People were also afraid to approach them because they will mark you.
“These people are so determined [to get electricity] they could possibly kill you,” she said.
For Ndloveni residents, however, while they understand the outages were caused by their illegal connections, years of waiting for electrification had left many desperate.
“The municipality must do something, we cannot live without electricity,” Vuyiswa Vena, who has to support three children from a meagre R250 weekly wage, said.
“It’s winter now and I can’t afford paraffin.”
Tensions about the electrification of shacks have led to several protests on the Addo road close to Wells Estate, resulting in four vehicles being torched in early June.
Two months ago, Ndloveni residents said they had burnt tyres in front of their ward councillor Thembinkosi Mafana’s office to force progress for their area.
The overwhelming encroachment of connections started after transformers at Polar Park, located on the other side of Ndloveni and in Wells Estate, started exploding.
Despite efforts to take them down immediately, with the residents even paying someone to act as security at night, the connections continue to be made unabated, now audaciously going up during the day with intimidation of those who protest.
“There is a retaliation constantly going on now, we disconnect and they reconnect,” Schultz said.
“We want to get professional help.
“I was very frustrated on Sunday coming home to no electricity, not because of load-shedding but because the transformer had tripped from being overloaded.
“Metro technicians are telling us we have to guard them, but what are we supposed to do with people who are prepared to get violent.”
Joanne Payne, another Sinovuyo Street resident, said the illegal connections came at a huge cost to them because they had to make alternative plans when the outages happened.
Payne, along with three of her neighbours, has also not had electricity since the start of June.
The houses lost electricity after their electricity pole was overloaded with illegal connections, resulting in an explosion.
“I am using gas for everything and that is also expensive,” she said.
Bongeka Bacela said they now deserved food parcels.
“While the councillor is doing nothing we are losing food in our fridges weekly.
“We can’t afford to constantly throw away food,” she said.
Mafana has, however, downplayed the possibility of violence and said the electrical failures were not only caused by the Ndloveni connections but also by theft in Wells Estate.
“Most of the people in that area have applied for the amnesty programme because they have bypassed the municipality electricity boxes,” Mafana said.
“That’s why we send an electrician to repair every time there’s a challenge.”
He said the programme to electrify Wells Estate informal settlements was under way.
“We are busy with a programme to install electricity in every shack at Greencard and Rabbie Village and we expect that to be completed by the end of October,” he said.
Vena said there was no need for violence.
“We also need electricity. We must just come together and talk,” she said.
Vena said she did not even own an electric heater in her modest home and was running the most basic appliances such as a fridge and lights.
Thabisa Ngcingwana said they had been waiting for electricity since last year.
“These poles have been up for almost a year and we did not think we would reach another winter with no power,” she said.
After the protest at Mafana’s office, Ngcingwana said they had been told there would be electricity by November.
Metres of wires meander through the informal settlement while satellite dishes dot many of the shacks.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscila Naidu said only one incident had been reported to the police last year about illegal connections in the area.
She said complainants were usually referred to the municipality.
HeraldLIVE
METRO MATTERS | Tensions high over illegal Wells Estate electricity connections
Situation volatile between formal and informal residents after series of power outages and transformer explosions
HeraldLIVE
