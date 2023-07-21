Madiba centrepiece of major new tourism project
Discover Mandela Bay initiative to include beachfront trail and township ‘hidden gems’
Discover Mandela Bay has launched a major new tourism project supported by the metro and geared around Madiba and a unique beachfront “contemplative trail” that will celebrate the characteristics that made the late former president so revered.
The immersive project will involve local artists, who will use plastic litter to create multiple statues of Nelson Mandela, which will engage walkers through narrative plaques and interactive apps...
