Has Mandela Day lost its meaning?
That is the question we unpack on That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, as many participated in Mandela Day activities around the world.
“The day seems to have been hijacked by marketing gimmicks,” says Dr Xolisile Ngumbela of the University of Johannesburg's School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy.
Dr Siyabulela Fobosi, senior researcher: Unesco “Oliver Tambo” chair of human rights, Faculty of Law, Nelson R Mandela School of Law, University of Fort Hare agrees, saying that Mandela Day has become “more of a branding opportunity for companies”.
“But I do think that some keep the values that Mandela stood for,” he says.
Have a listen to what else Ngumbela and Fobosi have to say.
LISTEN | Is Mandela Day still relevant?
Image: ARENA HOLDINGS ARCHIVE
