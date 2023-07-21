Korsten biscuit factory shut down due to ‘hygiene’ concerns

Concerned about the unhygienic and the health conditions at a biscuit factory in Korsten, the store was shut down by authorities this week pending an investigation.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Vuyisile Ncata commended the Gqeberha Border Policing members who went above and beyond their duties by demonstrating outstanding dedication to public health and safety.
Ncata said their actions accidentally uncovered an environmental and health issue while following up on information of possible suspicious activity at the factory.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Tuesday, at about 11am, Gqeberha Border Policing members entered a biscuit manufacturing company in the execution of their duties.
On entering the premises, the owner was co-operative and allowed police to search the premises.
“Though nothing illegal was found to be taking place on the premises, police were concerned about the unhygienic and health conditions in the way the factory was operating,” Naidu said.
“Immediately, the Environmental Health Department as well as the brand agents were contacted.”
She said the factory was closed by the relevant authorities under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act due to concerns about the hygienic requirements for the handling, transporting and storage of food.
An enquiry is under investigation by the relevant authority.
Ncata added: “The members not only protected the health of the workers within the factory but also safeguarded the surrounding environment and our broader society from potential hazards.
“Their actions serve as a reminder of the invaluable role that police play in maintaining the safety and welfare of our society.”
