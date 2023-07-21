×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Free State cops trace elderly woman abused in viral clip

21 July 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Free State police have located a woman who was seen in a video captured about two years ago being racially abused.
Free State police have located a woman who was seen in a video captured about two years ago being racially abused.
Image: Screenshot /Twitter

Free State police have located the elderly woman who was captured on video seemingly being racially abused and assaulted.

Police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earl said that, according to their investigations, the video was captured some time in November 2020, but they did not find the victim until Thursday.

The video surfaced on social media this week after being shared by EFF leader Julius Malema and civil rights group Action Society's Ian Cameron. In it, a seemingly helpless elderly woman can be seen crying while being racially abused.

At one point, she is seen being covered with what appears to be a jersey by her attacker as she shrieks in fear. 

Earl said: “They are now busy with consultation with her and her family to see if she wants to open a case, otherwise we will take direction from the director of public prosecutions (DPP) if she doesn’t want to open the case.”

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane had instructed the detectives to trace the victim and investigate the matter further after they saw the clip online. 

“We don’t have a case reported by the victim with regard to this video, but abuse and torture of women in this manner is deemed as very serious and can’t be left unattended,” said Motswenyane.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...

Latest