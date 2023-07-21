×

Eskom worker, truck driver arrested for theft of fuel oil worth R1m

21 July 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
An Eskom employee is among two people who have been arrested for fraud and theft. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The police's priority committee on energy security has scored another victory with the arrest of an Eskom worker and truck driver for theft.

Siphiwe Sindane, 36, and truck driver Loveless Mabaso, 41, were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly failed to deliver heavy fuel oil to Matla power station in Mpumalanga.

The duo are accused of working together to defraud Eskom.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “It’s alleged the pair sold and delivered the fuel oil to someone known to them and later submitted a fraudulent invoice to Eskom claiming to have delivered the fuel. Eskom suffered a loss of R1m.”

Mabaso works for a company subcontracted to supply heavy fuel oil to Eskom.

The priority committee, set up in 2022, is investigating 1,586 Eskom-related cases.

“126 arrests have been made so far and items worth R1bn have been recovered. This includes 42 firearms, 83 loads of coal and mining machinery,” Mathe said.

