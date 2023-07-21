Brother of Gqeberha businessman kidnapped in East London
A manhunt has been launched for a well-known East London businessman, kidnapped outside his Amalinda workplace on Thursday evening.
Pramesh Hooka, the brother of Gqeberha businessman and owner of Autostyling PE in Sidwell, Mahesh, was shoved into the boot of a car while heading home for the day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.