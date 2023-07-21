×

News

Brother of Gqeberha businessman kidnapped in East London

21 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A manhunt has been launched for a well-known East London businessman, kidnapped outside his Amalinda workplace on Thursday evening.

Pramesh Hooka, the brother of Gqeberha businessman and owner of Autostyling PE in Sidwell, Mahesh, was shoved into the boot of a car while heading home for the day...

Latest