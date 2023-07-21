Bail application of rape accused Aberdeen farmer postponed
An Aberdeen farmer who allegedly offered women jobs and then raped them will remain in custody to consult with his attorney before his formal bid for bail.
The 41-year-old father of two, who cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charges, made a brief appearance in the small town’s magistrate’s court on Thursday...
