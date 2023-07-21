According to the SA National Roads Agency (SANRAL), Stop/Go traffic control operations will be in place between Makhanda and Fish River until July 31.
The Stop/Go traffic control is under way to accommodate half width construction work where blasting took place for cut widening works, and are for a full 24-hour period each day, the agency said.
“Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce and Gqeberha, may consider using the following alternative routes: from East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton on Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue to Gqeberha.
“Motorists travelling eastward between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider following the N2 to Nanaga and turning right onto the R72 at the junction and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London. From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.
“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly. Consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern regional manager.
“SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused,” Peterson said.
HeraldLIVE
Alternative routes urged as roadworks continue near Makhanda
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
