‘The devil is loose in Humansdorp’
Teenager brutally murdered in small Eastern Cape town where five youngsters have died violently since Sunday
Stabbed repeatedly with a panga, kicked in the stomach and attacked with a large stone in front of stunned onlookers — these were the final, agonising moments of a Humansdorp teenager’s life.
Erno Schuster, 17, was brutally murdered in the small town on Wednesday morning, making him the fifth person killed in the area since Sunday, while another two were injured...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.