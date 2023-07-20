Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has established a task team to probe the spate of murders that rocked the sleepy town of Humansdorp over the past four days.
According to Mene, at least six people died since Sunday. Five of them were children.
On Wednesday, two 17-year-olds were killed while a 12-year-old child sustained gunshot wounds to his thigh.
He is currently in a Gqeberha hospital.
On Tuesday, another 17-year-old was killed hours after a 25-year-old was fatally wounded.
According to Mene, a teenager attempted to murder an 18-year-old man on Monday.
The teen was subsequently arrested.
On Sunday, the body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on the kitchen floor at his home in Polar Park in Kwanomzamo.
He sustained a stab wound.
The deceased's friend, Khimba Momani, was arrested and appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
He faces a charge of murder.
Also on Sunday, a 17-year-old teenager was fatally wounded after he was approached by a group of men.
It is alleged an argument ensued and the teenager and his friend were assaulted by four men.
During the altercation, the teenager was shot in the head and arm.
The friend managed to run away.
Police are investigating a case of murder.
Mene made a clarion call to the communities to work together with police in identifying the perpetrators.
“It is very disturbing when young children are both victims and perpetrators of crime,” he said.
“The involvement of the community in providing vital information can significantly increase our chances of solving our cases and apprehending suspects.”
HeraldLIVE
Task team established to probe Humansdorp murders
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has established a task team to probe the spate of murders that rocked the sleepy town of Humansdorp over the past four days.
According to Mene, at least six people died since Sunday. Five of them were children.
On Wednesday, two 17-year-olds were killed while a 12-year-old child sustained gunshot wounds to his thigh.
He is currently in a Gqeberha hospital.
On Tuesday, another 17-year-old was killed hours after a 25-year-old was fatally wounded.
According to Mene, a teenager attempted to murder an 18-year-old man on Monday.
The teen was subsequently arrested.
On Sunday, the body of a 50-year-old man was found lying on the kitchen floor at his home in Polar Park in Kwanomzamo.
He sustained a stab wound.
The deceased's friend, Khimba Momani, was arrested and appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
He faces a charge of murder.
Also on Sunday, a 17-year-old teenager was fatally wounded after he was approached by a group of men.
It is alleged an argument ensued and the teenager and his friend were assaulted by four men.
During the altercation, the teenager was shot in the head and arm.
The friend managed to run away.
Police are investigating a case of murder.
Mene made a clarion call to the communities to work together with police in identifying the perpetrators.
“It is very disturbing when young children are both victims and perpetrators of crime,” he said.
“The involvement of the community in providing vital information can significantly increase our chances of solving our cases and apprehending suspects.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News