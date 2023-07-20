×

News

Surfing, farming, recycling come together in short film

By Brandon Nel - 20 July 2023

In a bid to help curb the tide of ocean pollution, two friends made a short film which was recently released in Jeffreys Bay.

The Tides of Wool premiered at the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour in the town recently...

