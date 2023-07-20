Rugby player to sue state after rape acquittal
Khwezi Mafu ‘was unjustly named and shamed, he went through hell and back’, says his lawyer
It may have came at a great personal and professional cost for rugby player Khwezi Mafu, but after more than six years he finally walked out of court a free man on Wednesday when he was acquitted of rape.
He said he believed justice had finally been served. ..
