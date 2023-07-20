×

Rugby player to sue state after rape acquittal

Khwezi Mafu ‘was unjustly named and shamed, he went through hell and back’, says his lawyer

20 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

It may have came at a great personal and professional cost for rugby player Khwezi Mafu, but after more than six years he finally walked out of court a free man on Wednesday when he was acquitted of rape.

He said he believed justice had finally been served. ..

