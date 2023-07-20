×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Robotics added to skills list for children at Schauderville centre

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 20 July 2023

A non-profit organisation in Schauderville has created a safe space for children to do their homework under supervision and to be equipped with life skills to navigate challenges, while having fun with sports and recreational activities.

This year, Uviwe Child & Youth Services has added robotics to the list of activities...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Road caves in after reported gas explosion in JHB CBD
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...

Latest