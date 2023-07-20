Robotics added to skills list for children at Schauderville centre
A non-profit organisation in Schauderville has created a safe space for children to do their homework under supervision and to be equipped with life skills to navigate challenges, while having fun with sports and recreational activities.
This year, Uviwe Child & Youth Services has added robotics to the list of activities...
