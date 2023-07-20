The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) has confirmed the closure of several roads in the CBD as a result of the explosion.
TimesLIVE
One dead, 41 injured as roads are closed off after Joburg CBD explosion
Reporter
Image: Bathandwa Malingo
One person has died and 41 others have been injured after an underground explosion in the Johannesburg central business district on Wednesday.
The explosion caused panic, splitting a busy street open and leaving many vehicles damaged, with some blown off the road by the force of the blast.
TimesLIVE reporters on the scene described the intense smell of gas lingering in the air.
Initial reports revealed that nine people had been injured but this was revised by Joburg emergency management service (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
In a tweet, Mulaudzi confirmed that a body had been recovered by firefighters while 41 others were treated for “serious to minor” injuries on the scene.
TimesLIVE tried to reach out to Mulaudzi to confirm this but was unsuccessful.
The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) has confirmed the closure of several roads in the CBD as a result of the explosion.
“Motorists are advised that Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street is closed off to traffic between Pixely Ka Seme (Sauer) and Von Weilligh Street, and to also expect closures on all the streets crossing Lilian Ngoyi Street between Rahima Moosa and Plein Street, and these include Simmonds Street, Harrison Street, Loveday Street, Rissik Street, Joubert Street, Eloff Street and Von Brandis Street.
“Law enforcement officials from JMPD and police have been deployed to cordon off the scene to ensure the safety of all and to divert traffic on the affected routes,” spokesperson Xolani Fihla said.
He said a “contraflow traffic management system” would be in place on Rahima Moosa street between 6am and 2pm to redirect vehicles going to the MTN taxi rank.
“Those coming from Pixley Ka Seme will turn right onto Rahima Moosa Street and proceed east towards Von Weilligh Street for vehicles going to the MTN Taxi Rank.
“From 2pm, the conversion of traffic will flow from east to west on Rahima Moosa street to allow vehicles from the MTN rank to exit the CBD. The road closures will remain in place while specialists assess the extent of the damage and for the rehabilitation of the roadway.”
TimesLIVE
