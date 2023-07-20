×

News

Man killed in Mabija Street robbery as residents fear for safety

Premium
20 July 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Residents in Mabija Street, New Brighton, have called on the police to do more regular patrols in their area as they feel they could be living in one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s new crime hotspot areas.

Several residents of the usually quiet New Brighton street claim there has been a spike in criminal activity, and most recently a home invasion resulted in a man being shot and killed when armed robbers barged into a house after load-shedding left the street in darkness on Tuesday night...

