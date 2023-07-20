Makana Municipality is now able to meet its water demand due to efforts to ramp up production.
This was announced by Amatola Water board chair Pam Yako and council speaker Mthuthuzeli Matyumza at a stakeholder engagement meeting at the Makhanda City Hall on Wednesday.
It was reported in June that the water demand in the municipality was 18 megalitres a day while only 14 megalitres was being produced.
However, production had now been stepped up to match demand, Yako said.
“We are going to restore the water supply services of the residents of Makana Municipality.
“As of Monday, we can bring up to 18 megalitres to the city daily, effectively meeting the current water demand.”
Yako said Amatola Water was making steady progress in its efforts to enhance infrastructure in the region.
“The work at James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works is on track and is expected to be completed by August 30.
“This completion will augment the current demand and create a spare capacity of 10 megalitres per day, resulting in a total supply of 28 megalitres per day to the municipality.
HeraldLIVE
Makana Municipality now able to meet water demand
Image: CHAYATORN LAORATTANAVECH
