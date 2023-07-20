Legislature reps fan out across Eastern Cape for public participation meetings

A poorly attended public participation meeting in Gqeberha on Wednesday supported two proposed bills on environmental management and parks and tourism.
Only about 60 people attended the meeting, held at City Hall, prompting national forestry, fisheries and environment deputy director Margeret Lowies to raise concerns.
The public participation exercise is being staged by the Eastern Cape legislature’s economic development portfolio committee and MPLs are criss-crossing the province to hold meetings on the bills, which were proposed by economic development, tourism and agriculture MEC Mlungisi Mvoko.
The first meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay was in Kariega on Tuesday.
The Environmental Management Bill of 2022 seeks to rationalise, consolidate and reform the law regulating environmental management and provide for the harmonisation of provincial and national legislation regulating protected areas and biodiversity.
The Parks and Tourism Bill of 2022 seeks to promote the sustainable use of protected areas.
Though both bills were supported at Wednesday’s meeting, Lowies said she was worried that not everyone would be aware of the published list of endangered and protected species in the Environmental Management Bill.
“I think there should be an effort made to reach a wider audience because there are quite strict penalties and new regulations that people may not be aware of,” she said.
In response, MPL Mpumelelo Saziwa, who chaired the meeting, said: “You are correct, but the government has been doing a lot of consultations for the drafting of the bill and went as far as providing transport in some areas for those interested in attending the meetings.”
Saziwa said municipalities needed to do more to spark interest among people to attend meetings.
“Our backup plan for situations like this is the use of written submissions, but for us, as long as there is proof that we publicised the meetings, we have done our part because it means all the relevant people were informed.”
A hunter, Mbali Zitshu, wanted to know who hunters should approach for permission to hunt on communal land in rural areas such as the former Ciskei.
“Are the chiefs empowered to give such authority because there is no singular owner of the land in that situation and hunters want to comply with the law and not be criminalised?”
Zitshu also suggested that the government legalise hunting dogs to assist prospective hunters who do not own rifles, particularly in rural areas.
HeraldLIVE
Legislature reps fan out across Eastern Cape for public participation meetings
Senior Politics Reporter
Image: ANDISA BONANI
A poorly attended public participation meeting in Gqeberha on Wednesday supported two proposed bills on environmental management and parks and tourism.
Only about 60 people attended the meeting, held at City Hall, prompting national forestry, fisheries and environment deputy director Margeret Lowies to raise concerns.
The public participation exercise is being staged by the Eastern Cape legislature’s economic development portfolio committee and MPLs are criss-crossing the province to hold meetings on the bills, which were proposed by economic development, tourism and agriculture MEC Mlungisi Mvoko.
The first meeting in Nelson Mandela Bay was in Kariega on Tuesday.
The Environmental Management Bill of 2022 seeks to rationalise, consolidate and reform the law regulating environmental management and provide for the harmonisation of provincial and national legislation regulating protected areas and biodiversity.
The Parks and Tourism Bill of 2022 seeks to promote the sustainable use of protected areas.
Though both bills were supported at Wednesday’s meeting, Lowies said she was worried that not everyone would be aware of the published list of endangered and protected species in the Environmental Management Bill.
“I think there should be an effort made to reach a wider audience because there are quite strict penalties and new regulations that people may not be aware of,” she said.
In response, MPL Mpumelelo Saziwa, who chaired the meeting, said: “You are correct, but the government has been doing a lot of consultations for the drafting of the bill and went as far as providing transport in some areas for those interested in attending the meetings.”
Saziwa said municipalities needed to do more to spark interest among people to attend meetings.
“Our backup plan for situations like this is the use of written submissions, but for us, as long as there is proof that we publicised the meetings, we have done our part because it means all the relevant people were informed.”
A hunter, Mbali Zitshu, wanted to know who hunters should approach for permission to hunt on communal land in rural areas such as the former Ciskei.
“Are the chiefs empowered to give such authority because there is no singular owner of the land in that situation and hunters want to comply with the law and not be criminalised?”
Zitshu also suggested that the government legalise hunting dogs to assist prospective hunters who do not own rifles, particularly in rural areas.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News