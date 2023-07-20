Investigations continue into Kwazakhele mass shooting
Five men arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a birthday party in Kwazakhele earlier in 2023 will remain in custody for at least another six months while the state continues its investigations into the matter.
Appearing briefly in the Gqeberha regional court on Wednesday, Mzwandile Mahambehlala, 33, and Siyabulela Funde, Luyanda April, Luzuko Tsotsi, and Sinaye Tyesi, all 30, smiled and waved at their supporters seated in the public gallery...
